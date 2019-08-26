Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 77,712 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,314,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 2.0% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $62,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.62. 4,068,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,244,970. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

