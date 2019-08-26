Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,649 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,642,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,961 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.15. 1,926,243 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

