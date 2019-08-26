Monkey Project (MONK) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $72,495.00 and $161.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 442.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,220,260 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

