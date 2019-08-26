Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterates Hold Rating for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated their hold rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on VMware from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on VMware from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on VMware from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on VMware to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.23.

VMware stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,887. VMware has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,430.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in VMware by 2.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in VMware by 2.5% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

