MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.13. MoSys shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 23,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MoSys stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 187,910 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.44% of MoSys as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

