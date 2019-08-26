Motco Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Motco boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

MDLZ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.37. 1,320,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,341,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

