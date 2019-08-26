Motco Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motco lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.0% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,639 shares of company stock worth $12,101,183. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,125. The firm has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

