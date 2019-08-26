Motco Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Motco lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,527,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,562,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,113,000 after acquiring an additional 660,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,295,000 after purchasing an additional 183,316 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.33. 1,924,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,777,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $230.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,761 shares of company stock valued at $25,417,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

