Motco Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Motco cut its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,953,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,752,071,000 after buying an additional 101,220 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,618,000 after buying an additional 128,827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,668,000 after buying an additional 1,173,313 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,453,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $638,082,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,505,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,004,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

ACN stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $194.90. 548,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,840. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $197.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

