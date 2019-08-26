Motco Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Motco trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,289,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,202,000 after buying an additional 197,098 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,046 shares of company stock worth $9,529,482. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.06. 43,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

