Motco Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Motco grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.55. 581,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

