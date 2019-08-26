Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.75, 1,282,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,652,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUR. Capital One Financial began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. MKM Partners set a $38.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.71 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 632.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 247.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 906.8% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

