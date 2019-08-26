Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Trading Down 8%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60, 0 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

