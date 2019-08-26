Nadine June Block Sells 8,334 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Nadine June Block sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.73, for a total value of C$181,112.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,225.71.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.52. The company had a trading volume of 337,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,543. SSR Mining Inc has a one year low of C$10.71 and a one year high of C$23.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 134.50.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.74.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

