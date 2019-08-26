NEA Management Company LLC Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,243,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347,827 shares during the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of NEA Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NEA Management Company LLC owned 15.70% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $16,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $50,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 390.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 138,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 110,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 92,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.69. 6,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.