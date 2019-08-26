Needham & Company LLC Analysts Give Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) a $46.00 Price Target

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been given a $46.00 target price by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nutanix to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.32.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,159. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 127.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $374,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,956,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,155,000 after buying an additional 136,311 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $99,453,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 46.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,515,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 1,110,780 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,633,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,380,000 after buying an additional 45,994 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

