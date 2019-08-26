NEM 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.79 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. NEM has a market cap of $495.33 million and $28.79 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEM has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Liquid, Bitbns and HitBTC.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, B2BX, Kuna, Coinsuper, Exrates, Bitbns, Bittrex, Poloniex, Indodax, COSS, Binance, Iquant, Crex24, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Kryptono, Liquid, Koineks, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Livecoin, CoinTiger, HitBTC, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, Zaif, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

