NetKoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One NetKoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. NetKoin has a total market cap of $89,050.00 and approximately $372.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NetKoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NetKoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00067557 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00352791 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006854 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About NetKoin

NTK is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.