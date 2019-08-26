Netrum Reaches Market Capitalization of $848,755.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a market capitalization of $848,755.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003657 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum's total supply is 2,573,161 coins and its circulating supply is 2,244,142 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

