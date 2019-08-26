Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.31. Nevada Copper shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 91,202 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75.

Nevada Copper Company Profile (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

