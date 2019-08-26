New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NBEV has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of New Age Beverages from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

New Age Beverages stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. New Age Beverages has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. New Age Beverages’s revenue for the quarter was up 396.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $81,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $296,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in New Age Beverages by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New Age Beverages by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Age Beverages by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 194,180 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.