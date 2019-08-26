New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.43

Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.43 and last traded at $56.27, with a volume of 668379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. ValuEngine lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on New Relic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on New Relic from $125.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -180.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,905,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $1,454,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,904 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,947 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 58.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 51.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 255.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

