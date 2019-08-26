NewYorkCoin (NYC) 1-Day Volume Tops $761.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and $761.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, FreiExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00720247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013655 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000787 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

