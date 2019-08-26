Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 145492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50.

Nexoptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

