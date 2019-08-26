NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.44

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXTC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Analysts predict that NextCure Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,611,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter worth $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter worth $16,385,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. acquired a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter worth $14,659,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

