NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Acquires C$28,350.00 in Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Phyllis Elaine Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,123 shares in the company, valued at C$145,237.05.

NFI Group stock traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$28.58. 319,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01. NFI Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$24.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFI. CIBC reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

