NIX Hits Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $33.94 and $18.94. During the last week, NIX has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $76,658.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60, $10.39, $24.68, $32.15, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

