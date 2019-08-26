Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Down to $1.29

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.29. Noble shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 102,864 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NE shares. HSBC set a $3.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a $3.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Noble in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

The company has a market cap of $320.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.59 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NE. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Noble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Noble by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noble by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,784,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Noble by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 555,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 46,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

