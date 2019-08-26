Nomura Analysts Give Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) a $37.00 Price Target

Nomura set a $37.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. 48,799,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,714,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,614,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 709,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,092,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,373.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,878,524 shares of company stock valued at $60,911,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

