Nomura Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $185.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective increased by Nomura from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.03.

Shares of CRM opened at $151.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.85, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,802 shares of company stock worth $45,891,621. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,446,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

