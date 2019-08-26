Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.67

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.67 and traded as high as $25.27. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 701 shares.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of $244.50 million, a P/E ratio of -139.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 551.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

