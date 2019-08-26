NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,800 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the July 15th total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Mijia Wu sold 63,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $160,634.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharma (Hong Kong) Co Pioneer sold 24,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $98,277.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,188,421 shares in the company, valued at $20,961,220.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

NBY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 167,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,195. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $4.04.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

