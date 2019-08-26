NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) VP David A. Ottewell Sells 9,949 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) VP David A. Ottewell sold 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $74,716.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 582,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,810.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.46. 255,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,552. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $12,388,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 924,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the period.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

