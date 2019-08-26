Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NVS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,831. Novartis has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $204.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.63.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.6% in the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

