NuBits Trading 29.5% Higher This Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. NuBits has a market cap of $955,963.00 and approximately $20,389.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuBits has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00253366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01293235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00094108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000410 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.