Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.69% of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:NXN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

About Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

