Nvwm LLC Acquires 146 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,968,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,679,000 after buying an additional 167,469 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $139,510,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 271,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period.

OEF traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,529. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $134.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $127.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

