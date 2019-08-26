Nvwm LLC Buys 146 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,102,654 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,705 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.99. 33,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 720 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $120,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 56,030 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.39, for a total value of $9,827,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,778.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,361 shares of company stock valued at $16,825,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.