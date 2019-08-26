Nvwm LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 3.5% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,028,000 after buying an additional 5,253,141 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,374,000 after buying an additional 4,877,062 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,051,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,749,000 after buying an additional 4,090,042 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $400,646,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.9% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,505,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,821,000 after buying an additional 1,072,813 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.88. 43,294,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,731,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.11 and its 200 day moving average is $287.19. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

