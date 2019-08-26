Nvwm LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,382,000 after acquiring an additional 547,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,269,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,344,000 after acquiring an additional 342,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,704,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,557,000 after acquiring an additional 488,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,693,000 after acquiring an additional 179,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,187,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.66. The stock had a trading volume of 45,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,047. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 131.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.85 and its 200 day moving average is $143.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $38,415.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.33, for a total transaction of $67,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,216.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,839 shares of company stock worth $12,607,413. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

