Nvwm LLC Sells 17,671 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

BAC traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,257,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,263,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

