Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $731.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 57,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $315,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 59,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $321,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $37,500 and sold 491,259 shares worth $2,664,317. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.