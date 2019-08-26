Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Nusz acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 45,719 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 150,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,449. The company has a market capitalization of $513.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.75 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $21.00 target price on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

