OKB (OKB) Reaches Market Cap of $58.96 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One OKB token can now be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00028583 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $58.96 million and $103.88 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.48 or 0.04978512 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.