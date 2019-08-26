OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,526 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 386.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.