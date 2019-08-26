OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys 204 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,677,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.79. 456,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,220. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $89.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35.

