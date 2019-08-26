OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $6,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $5,190,000. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.7% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $634,193.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,058. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.28. 117,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,214. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $120.89 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

