OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $9.85 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $173,722,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,430,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,421,000 after acquiring an additional 421,297 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 354,947 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 599,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,450,000 after acquiring an additional 235,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $33.77. 283,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

