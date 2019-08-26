OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,169.03. The company had a trading volume of 494,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,171.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,159.87. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

