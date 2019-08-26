Onix (ONX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,675.00

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded down 38.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Onix has a market cap of $33,255.00 and $1,675.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Onix has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006842 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Onix

Onix is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

